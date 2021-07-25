Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teaser Raises Big Questions About the Anime's Aesthetic

The first teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super's next big movie has raised some questions over the anime's aesthetic for the new project. After first announcing that a new movie in the franchise was currently in production for a release in Japan next year, Toei Animation took the virtual stage for a special panel as part of Comic-Con @ Home 2021 and debuted the first actual details for this mysterious new movie. Not only was it confirmed that this new movie would be titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but we got our first look at this next effort. A look that raised some questions.

While Toei Animation made sure to emphasize that while the teaser trailer did not actually contain any footage from the film itself, it showed a look at what Goku will move and act like in the upcoming feature. This revealed a CG animated Goku that combined some of its 2D manga aesthetic with 3D motion, and fans have been wondering what that means for what this movie will look like in full.

We got to see our first looks at new character designs for other new characters making an appearance in the film, but this Goku teaser was the only indication of CG being used in this new movie. There's still lots we don't know about the technologies Toei Animation teased for the film, nor do we know the staff behind the endeavor, so it's left fans questioning whether or not this will be a CG movie entirely.

