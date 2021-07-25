Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teaser Raises Big Questions About the Anime's Aesthetic
The first teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super's next big movie has raised some questions over the anime's aesthetic for the new project. After first announcing that a new movie in the franchise was currently in production for a release in Japan next year, Toei Animation took the virtual stage for a special panel as part of Comic-Con @ Home 2021 and debuted the first actual details for this mysterious new movie. Not only was it confirmed that this new movie would be titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but we got our first look at this next effort. A look that raised some questions.
While Toei Animation made sure to emphasize that while the teaser trailer did not actually contain any footage from the film itself, it showed a look at what Goku will move and act like in the upcoming feature. This revealed a CG animated Goku that combined some of its 2D manga aesthetic with 3D motion, and fans have been wondering what that means for what this movie will look like in full.
We got to see our first looks at new character designs for other new characters making an appearance in the film, but this Goku teaser was the only indication of CG being used in this new movie. There's still lots we don't know about the technologies Toei Animation teased for the film, nor do we know the staff behind the endeavor, so it's left fans questioning whether or not this will be a CG movie entirely.
How Do You Feel About the New Goku?
How are we feeling about #DragonBallSuper's new CG look for Goku in #DBSuperMovie's first teaser for Super Hero? pic.twitter.com/y8O9J0X0Fo— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 24, 2021
Is It Going to Be Entirely CG?
damn, it’s cg. dragon ball super broly looked outstanding and i thought they handled the limited use of 3D models for certain scenes well, i didnt want a whole movie JUST cg tho https://t.co/ZRA8x1QCKl— Ian Mutchler (@TheFantasticIan) July 23, 2021
Will This Be Closer to the Manga?
Someone said that this new movie might be an attempt to make it closer to the manga.
Honestly, yes I can see that happening. CC2 already gave it a try with early builds of DBZ Kakarot, but had to scrap the idea due to technical issues. With the movie, those issues don't exist. pic.twitter.com/yjK1m2lfk3— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) July 23, 2021
It Could Look Great But...
New Dragon Ball Super movie is CG.
It might look gorgeous. It might be exceptional.
But I won't deny that I'm less of a fan of CG than 2D for DragonBall, and that's going to translate into my excitement for the film.— Scott Frerichs 🏳️🌈 🐯 (@KaiserNeko) July 23, 2021
Was All of That Just for CG?
So you’re telling me we completely reinvented the animation style of dragon ball to make something so fresh and incredible, just so that we can get cg in the next movie?
Between that, the name, the new character design they unveiled, and super’s track history, I’m worried pic.twitter.com/Vm5QyXOKD1— KOLegend (@KOLegendEX) July 23, 2021
Too Much to be Curious About Still!
So, new Dragon Ball Super movie looks..., meh, that CG just not it for me, title is a bit weird, but I'm still curious about the plot, also, FINALLY A TIME SKIP 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/sYz2IBEV3R— 🔥Maury Media🔥 (@maury_versal) July 23, 2021
Could Be an Improvement Over Past Attempts!
Actually excited for the CG Movie after thinking about it.
Prior CG Movies looked great and I am excited what they'll do to improve from what they've done in the past.
I wouldve loved more godly Frame-by-Frame animation but I'll give Dragon Ball Super: Superhero a fair chance— Koiketo (@KoiketoWarrior) July 24, 2021
Jarring at First But...
I'll fully admit that the new Dragon Ball Super movie being CG is a bit jarring at first but it does look pretty clean.
I'll always prefer handdrawn but cg can be good too if it's done right. If the whole movie is animated like FighterZ dramatic finish it'd be kinda dope ngl.— Subway Gorilla (@subway_gorilla) July 24, 2021
Recovery Needed
looks like the next Dragon Ball Super movie might actually be CG so I’ll be in mourning for the next 24hrs if anybody needs me— JJ López 🇩🇴 (@HeyJJLopez) July 23, 2021
There's Still so Much We Don't Know!
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, huh? Looks cool. I don't really know what to think about the CG look, the name or the premise. That said, it looks good. Toriyama wrote the script right after finishing Broly's. I'm excited!!!#DBS #DBSuperMovie https://t.co/0tYOEpwMQ6— bc_atti85 | SHIN EVANGELION IS COMING (@bc_atti85) July 23, 2021