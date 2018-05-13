‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals Its Goals

Dragon Ball fans experienced quite a whiplash earlier this year when the anime series came to an end, but was confirmed to continue with the first Dragon Ball Super movie releasing later this year.

As the first in a new series of interviews about the movie titled “Dragon Ball Movie: Front Line,” which will feature new info and staff interviews on the film’s official website (thanks to translations provided by Twitter user @Herms98), Dragon Room chief Akio Iyoku explained what the staff wants to accomplish with the Dragon Ball Super movie.

In the interview, Iyoku explains that one of their big goals is to “deliver [the] film to fans all over the world” but admits that the film would need additional work before its debut overseas. Even if there is hope of a simultaneous release for the film worldwide in December, as some fans are spurred by how fast Funimation is able to churn out English dubbed anime lately, it would take a lot of work for this to happen.

Iyoku confirms this as well stating that once the film is done, more work is needed for its localization and overseas debut. So while Iyoku argues that their goal is to just make the best film and get as many fan eyes on it as possible, it won’t be as soon as some fans wish despite even the staff hoping for the latter.

Regardless fans are just excited to see the film whenever they can. The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.