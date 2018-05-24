‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals First Movie Merchandise

If you are still reeling from the loss of the Dragon Ball Super anime, remember you only have to mourn for a few more months. December will bring about the debut of the anime’s first film, and fans of the franchise are ready to see what Dragon Ball Super has to offer. And, right now, the film is offering some super sweet merchandise.

As you can see below, the official Dragon Ball Super page on Twitter shared a look at its film’s first merchandise. The post let netizens know at least two different figures of Goku will be sold in conjunction with the movie, and both of them will be must-haves.

The first item is a mini version of Goku complete with his power pole. With the weapon in one hand, the Saiyan is dressed in his bright orange Gi while his blue sash waves in the wind. Goku’s eyes are wide open in this chibi figure, and fans are loving its adorable hair sculpt.

If the miniature figure is not for you, there will be a more robust one up for sale. The second figure teased shows Goku as he normally appears, and his muscles are bulging in all the right places. Just take a look at Goku’s arms and you will see how ripped the Saiyan is. The scale figure shows just how colorful Goku will look in the new Dragon Ball Super film, and fans are already clamoring to buy it.

So far, these two figures are just the first wave of WCF figures the movie will have. The Goku collectibles will be released in December 2018 alongside the movie itself. So, keep up with ComicBook for more details on when these exclusive figures will go up for pre-order!

What do you think of this merchandise? Will one of these Goku figures be coming to your collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

