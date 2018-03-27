‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Teases Franchise’s New Design

Dragon Ball Super may have come to an end as an anime series, but the franchise is still set to continue into the future. It’s first big foray is with the new movie releasing in December, which teased a completely different looking Goku than fans had seen in the series.

It turns out this major shift was intentional, as one Dragon Ball Super animator teases a fresh coat of paint for the franchise moving forward.

Rough Translation:

Q: Please give us your impression of watching the new PV for Dragon Ball.

A: Great!! This is [our] one and only chance to go back to the starting point and create a new Dragon Ball! I’d like you to cheer us on and to hope! 🙇‍♀️ https://t.co/rAYEOuDjFY — Crt (@taddlelegacy) March 21, 2018

When a fan asked Dragon Ball Super animation Naotoshi Shida what he thought of the debut Dragon Ball Super movie trailer on Twitter, Shida responded “Wonderful! This is the one and only chance to return to square one and create a new Dragon Ball! I hope everyone supports it and looks forward to it!!”

Fans are hoping the “return to square one” part of his statement means that the style of the series would be getting a complete overhaul and the first trailer for the film promises at least something along those lines. If the style does not completely change, at least the film’s will have a clean look and style in comparison to the anime series.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

