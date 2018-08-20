New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Showcases Broly’s Big Arrival

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is bringing Goku, Vegeta, and Broly back together, and fans are anxiously awaiting to see how the debut brawl between the three shakes out. Their initial fight is probably the biggest point of hype for the new film, and now fans got another look at this encounter.

The newest promo for the film, as provided by Yonkou Productions on Twitter, features a closer look at Base Broly, Broly powering up, and his first fight with Goku and Vegeta in the arctic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This fight in the arctic between the three has been the point of conversation ever since it was first shown off in the debut trailer, and it’s easy to see why fans want to see how Goku, Vegeta, and Broly’s power levels compare to one another at the start. Along with the fight sneaking in a cool Dragon Ball Z shoutout, this fight between the three will also be a new take on the famous fight first seen in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan.

With a rebooted Broly in both design and character traits, each of the three’s base power levels are much different than before. Goku and Vegeta have been confirmed to have near god-level strength after the end of Dragon Ball Super, and it seemed like in the trailer that Broly was able to keep up with the two.

In the promo here, you can see the image of Broly beating back Super Saiyan Vegeta, Freeza, and even going toe-to-toe with Super Saiyan Blue Goku. This is all even before the unleashing of his Full Power Saiyan form at the end of the trailer as well, presumably in the fiery wreckage of the arctic setting they’re all battling in.

Fans will soon get to see this first fight for themselves as Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”