‘Dragon Ball Super’: New Arc Sees Majin Buu Get Kidnapped

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga surprised fans recently when it continued beyond where the anime series had ended (and the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly), and begun a brand new arc.

But this new arc got off to as equally surprising of a start as things kick off in full when Majin Buu is kidnapped by the Galactic Patrol.

In the latest chapter of the manga, the Tournament of Power ends and a new arc of the series begins some time after the events of the Universe Survival arc and Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Goku and Vegeta are training like usual, and they get a surprise distress call from Mr Satan, who says that Majin Buu is being kidnapped. Some strange soldiers are then seen putting a sleeping Buu (who’s presumably still asleep from the Universe Survival arc) inside of a ship.

When Goku and Vegeta arrive, they immediately begin fighting the soldiers but a strange new technology is able to stun them and they’re loaded onto the ship as well. After being awakened by Jaco, it’s revealed that it’s actually members of the Galactic Patrol who wanted to grab Buu. Goku and Vegeta were presumed to help in this situation, and it turns out that the Galactic Patrol needs Buu for a special purpose…to get the sleeping Great Kaioshin within him.

A “dastardly criminal” has broken out of one of their galactic prisons, and the Patrol needs the help of the Great Kaioshin to capture him. It’s not exactly clear as to why they specifically need the Great Kaioshin, but fans are glued to the manga to see exactly how they plan to split him from Buu. And more importantly, the question of what would happen if he’s separated.

