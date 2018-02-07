‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shows Off Jiren’s Latest Power-Up

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super was a favorite of many fans, especially since Vegeta got some time to shine, but with Jiren still the last one standing for Universe 11, there is definitely going to be a momentous episode in the future.

Jiren has teased the full extent of his power, and other characters have commented about how much he was holding back even during those moments, and now fans are finally going to see what he’s really got going on.

After Toppo was eliminated from the Tournament of Power, Jiren’s attitude oddly changed. Jiren responds to Toppo’s elimination with a simple, “How pathetic. I expected more from you.” this obviously comes as a shock to Universe 11, and even Goku who asks Jiren how he could say such a thing about his teammates.

Jiren doesn’t budge on this and continues to congratulate them for both gaining as much power as they have without casting anything aside as well as eliminating Toppo from the Tournament. Even going as far as to tease Goku and Vegeta by telling them to feat their eyes on his powering up.This new level of power, as evidenced by his aura in the next episode preview, is indeed at a higher level of power than he’s shown before. Jiren’s newly found confidence and cockiness definitely hints at how much his power is going to increase after he starts powering up at the end of the episode.

The last time Belmod said Jiren was showing his full power, his single punch destroyed a large chunk of the tournament arena. Who knows what kind of damage he’d be able to do after this.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. ‘Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.