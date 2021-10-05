Dragon Ball Super Team Teases the Anime’s NYCC Panel

Dragon Ball Super may be quiet right now, but the franchise will not stay that way for long. Not only is the manga slated to drop a new chapter this month but all eyes are on Goku’s appearance at New York Comic Con. The big event is returning this year in-person, and Toei Animation is teasing what they have in store for Dragon Ball Super‘s panel.

The tease went down recently when Weekly Dragon Ball News updated fans with a new video. Uchida was there as always hosting the event, and the representative shared a few key details about the event.

As confirmed by NYCC, the panel will be held on Thursday, October 7th. The main stage event will go down at 12:30 – 1:30 PM EST. According to Uchida, the official Dragon Ball website will update fans in real-time as the panel goes down, so fans are hoping that includes the official English website. And of course, there will be “heaps” of new info dished on stage.

So far, no official confirmation has gone live about the panel, but fans are hoping a trailer goes live for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. After all, the movie was made public this summer, and fans have been awaiting new details since July. All we know so far is that Dragon Ball Super‘s movie will contain an original story and be animated using CG. Obviously, the latter marks a shift for the anime, but fans are curious to see how the art style will treat Goku.

We're crossing our fingers for panel footage this week, so Dragon Ball Super can stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all their Saiyan needs. We will be covering the event in-depth, so don't forget to mark down Thursday on your calendars!

What do you think about this big Dragon Ball Super panel? Will you be tuning into the event?