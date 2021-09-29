Dragon Ball Super Calls Out Granolah with a Horrifying Comparison

Granolah has been an interesting new foil for the Z Fighters to fight against in the pages of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, being an intergalactic bounty hunter who is seeking revenge for the death of his people at the hands of Freeza and the Saiyan race. With Goku and Vegeta giving their all against their new opponent, while being tricked into battle by the criminal organization known as the Heeters, it seems that the bounty hunter wasn’t stopped thanks to Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego, but rather with a horrifying comparison to the fall of the Cerealians.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 76, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Even with both Goku and Vegeta at their strongest, the pair of Saiyans haven’t been enough to take down the last member of the Cerealian race, with Granolah using his planet’s Dragon Balls to become the strongest mortal in the universe. Picking apart the Z Fighters, Granolah is ready to give his life in order to avenge his race, but the Prince of the Saiyans makes the point that in doing so, the bounty hunter might be becoming the very thing he hates, as Vegeta explains:

“Any grudges against us Saiyans are well-deserved. How could I object to you destroying me here and now? However, by eradicating the Saiyans aren’t you just repeating history? You Cerealians were never such a savage tribe, were you?”

The words spoken by Vegeta seem to cut to Granolah’s core moreso than any blow or energy blast that the Z Fighter has sent Granolah’s way, with the Cerealian deciding to sacrifice his life to eliminate the pair of Saiyans before him. Luckily for Goku and Vegeta, the bounty hunter is interrupted by the Namekian Monaito, who was responsible for creating Dragon Balls and reveals that Granolah and his mother were saved by none other than Goku’s father, Bardock, earlier in their lives.

What do you think of Granolah becoming the very thing that he hates? Do you think the Z Fighters are set to team up with the bounty hunter when the truth of Bardock is revealed?