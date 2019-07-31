Watch: Olympic Track Star Powers Up Recent Race With Ultra Instinct Hairdo

Olympic track trunner Noah Lyles went viral over the weekend after competing at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa sporting silver coloring in his hair.

And for you Dragon Ball Super fans who thought this might be a reference to Goku’s Ultra Instinct form, you’d be absolutely correct.

“It is silver,” Lyles said when asked about the coloring in his hair. “I’m a Dragon Ball Z fan, and you’ve got to go Ultra Instinct for the finals.”

The interviewer admitted that he didn’t know what DBZ was, but Lyles assured him, “Don’t worry, we’ll get you hip.”

Lyles was also asked about it in an interview with The Washington Post.

“I’m glad you asked about [the hair],” Lyles said. “In Dragon Ball Z, Goku’s final stage, or form, is Ultra Instinct, and his hair turns silver/gray. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to make the team. I’m in my highest state.”

At 22-years-old Lyles’ past accomplishments include gold medals at the World U20 Championships, the Pan American Junior Championships, the Youth Olympics and the Continental Cup.

Originally debuting during the “Tournament of Power,” Ultra Instinct is described by Whis as “an ultimate technique that severs the consciousness from the body in order to allow the body to subconsciously move it to even attack and evade.”

Goku used Ultra Instinct Omen multiple times during the tournament against Jiren and Kefla, before finally breaking out its full form in the final confrontation with Jiren. While the form turns out to be enough to take down the mighty grey foe, Goke was violently ripped out of the transformation when the stress on his body became too great. Goku still managed to eliminate Jiren (thanks to a major assist from Freeza and Android 17) but stated after the tournament that he’s unable to tap into that power again. The form has not appeared since in either the anime (including Dragon Ball Super: Broly) or the manga (which is well into the next arc, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc”).