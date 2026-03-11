Frieren Season 2 Confirms Episode 8 Release Date & Time (First Look Revealed)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is rounding out its final few episodes, and Season 2 has dropped the first look at what’s coming next from Episode 8. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is nearing the end of its second season together with the rest of the ending Winter 2026 anime schedule, and it’s now in the midst of some major fights against some of the strongest demons we’ve seen in the anime to date. With the fights getting laid out in the latest episode, it’s time for things to get more intense next.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has kicked off the Divine Revolte arc as it introduced some powerful new demons that wiped out a village in the Northern Plateau. With Frieren’s party being assigned to help, it was also revealed that Genau and Methode were in the area as well. The anime slated the fights as the respective demons took on their opponents, and that fight is getting even wilder with the first look at Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 8.

How to Watch Frieren Season 2 Episode 8

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be continuing through the Divine Revolte Arc with Episode 8, which will be premiering on Friday, March 13th in Japan. Crunchyroll will then be exclusively streaming the new episode at 7:00 AM PT that day for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. Like seen with the first episode of the new arc, Frieren and the others are against some very tough, and very intelligent demons for this go around.

It was teased that Revolte was a demon that Genau had faced in the past, and that his four sword style led to the death of Genau’s partner. Revolte was not only a powerful demon in its own right, but the monster also has three other demons working under it with some notable powers of their own. Laying out a strategy to separate everyone into different fights, Frieren and the others now need to figure out how to survive on their own. But that’s much easier said than done.

How Will Frieren Season 2 End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was one of the best received anime of all time, and the premiere for the second season saw the ratings hit those same levels. But while the first season was around for quite a long time, the second is unfortunately not going to be as long. With only ten episodes in total slated for the season, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is going to end its second season very soon. But at least it seems like it’s going out with a bang when it does.

The original manga version of the Divine Revolte arc only lasts about five chapters, so it’s unclear as to how Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is going to handle the adaptation for Season 2. They have added extra material for the episodes when needed, and it feels like it would be appropriate to end the second on a major arc like this. So we’ll just have to see how far it goes.

