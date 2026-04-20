Dragon Ball Super Star Teases New Goku vs. Frieza Fight

Dragon Ball Super is the latest entry in the franchise, based on Akira Toriyama’s original creation, and it continues to elevate the legendary creator’s work to new heights. Ever since the major announcement that Super would be expanded with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga, adapting the manga at the franchise’s 40th anniversary event held earlier this year, fans have been waiting for new details on its continuation. However, alongside this announcement, it was also revealed that Super’s very first arc, which introduces the God of Destruction, Beerus, and features Goku’s transformation into Super Saiyan God, is receiving a remake titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, set to begin airing this fall.

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This was an exciting addition, and new information about the remake was revealed at the franchise’s recent event, Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026. During the event, executives explained the reasoning behind the remake, while a trailer was also unveiled. The trailer confirmed that the remake will not only cover the Battle of Gods arc, featuring Goku’s first clash with Beerus, but will also expand into the immediate next arc, Resurrection of Frieza. This means the epic battle between Goku and Golden Frieza will be included, and Goku’s voice actress, Masako Nozawa, also shared her excitement for this ambitious remake.

Goku’s Voice Actress Shares Major Excitement Over the Remake of the Goku vs. Golden Frieza Fight

Courtesy of Toei Animation

At a recent Dragon Ball event, Masako Nozawa, the voice of Goku, reflected on how epic and thrilling the battle between Goku and Beerus was. She then noted that after this fight, Frieza appears, just as the latest trailer for the remake shows. While Nozawa didn’t go into much detail, she expressed hope that fans are excited to see this enhanced version of the Goku vs. Frieza battle. Her enthusiasm carries weight, considering that Goku and Frieza’s clash is not just a fight, but one of the most defining events in anime history. Their last major battle during the Resurrection of Frieza arc aired more than a decade ago, making this modernized take on the iconic showdown one of the most exciting developments for the franchise.

The purpose of the remake is to elevate the visual presentation, with executives also highlighting a reconstructed story and newly added cuts. This new version of Goku vs. Frieza could feature a reworked battle narrative with additional scenes, making the fight even more intense. While fans initially assumed the remake would only focus on Goku and Beerus, the latest trailer’s confirmation of Goku vs. Frieza suggests it may serve as the remake’s climax. If so, it has the potential to take Goku and Golden Frieza’s battle to an entirely new level. Ultimately, this is great news for fans, seeing one of the franchise’s most iconic rivalries reimagined means a fresh look at one of its most thrilling moments, something even the Dragon Ball Super star, Nozawa, herself is excited to share.

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