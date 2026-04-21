7 Modern Anime That Need Remakes Like Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super is returning later this year, recreating the story that started it all with the arrival of the God of Destruction Beerus on Earth. While the shonen franchise returning to the small screen shouldn’t come as a surprise, remaking a story that was released in 2013 came as a shock for many. With Toei Animation already confirming that Dragon Ball Super: Resurrection of F was set for a remake of its own, there are plenty of other anime hits that could use the same treatment. We picked seven recent anime that had animation troubles that are dying to receive a fresh coat of paint.

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7.) Berserk

GEMBA

2016’s Berserk has become an infamous title in the anime world, and for good reason. Finally depicting the events that took place after the Golden Age Arc, aka storylines from the manga that had never been animated, the series received two seasons before once again departing from the world of the Band of the Hawk. If ever there was an anime that could use a revival with animation to live up to its source material, it’s Berserk. The decision to use CG animation primarily was one that many fans disagreed with, to say nothing of the direction of pivotal scenes. The events and battles from these two seasons are worth taking a new look at, and with the Golden Age Arc already well covered via the original 90s anime and the film trilogy, Guts needs these storylines told for a new generation.

6.) Junji Ito’s Uzumaki

Adult Swim & Studio Drive

The real tragedy behind Toonami’s take on the cursed town obsessed with spirals is that the first episode did everything right. After years of complications with its production, many anime fans wondered if Junji Ito’s Uzumaki would ever arrive on Adult Swim. When the mini-series finally landed on the small screen, the final three episodes of the four-episode anime adaptation failed to live up to fans’ expectations. With Junji Ito’s works continually receiving new adaptations, Warner Bros taking another crack at Uzumaki is something that might never happen, but the spooky story definitely deserves to have its story adapted in the same sense as its stellar first premiere.

5.) Tokyo Ghoul

Pierrot

There have been many anime adaptations that ended before their source material did the same. The Elrics in Fullmetal Alchemist and Alucard in Hellsing were given different endings from the ones that played out in their manga, but unfortunately, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul didn’t have the chance to do the same. To date, there has not been a revival of the beloved supernatural series, but that hasn’t stopped anime fans from demanding an anime revival. First adapted by Studio Pierrot, the same production house responsible for Bleach and Naruto, Kaneki’s story deserves a fresh take using modern animation that stays true to its source material. Still considered one of the most beloved anime franchises to this day, Tokyo Ghoul is a franchise in desperate need of a resurrection.

4.) The Beginning After The End

Studio A-CAT

Not too many anime adaptations have had such a controversial start as The Beginning After The End, with the long-awaited series a highly anticipated one for viewers. The backlash to the animation issues surrounding the show was so major that a Change.org campaign was created as fans hoped for a remake of the subject matter. In a world where isekai is becoming a bigger genre within the anime medium, the story of Arthur Leywin could use a new series that addresses the complaints of those who fell in love with the source material.

3.) The Seven Deadly Sins

studio deen

Another beloved anime franchise that was cut out at the knees by less-than-stellar animation, The Seven Deadly Sins has continued via several movies and a sequel series. Unfortunately, while the anime adaptation started off strong, many fans felt that the later seasons were unable to meet the quality of animation that helped originally introduce viewers to the likes of Meliodas and his fellow Sins. Starting from the beginning and recreating this tale for a new generation, in the wake of Knights of the Apocalypse, would work well at bringing a new generation into the fold.

2.) Kengan Ashura

netflix

This might be far more personal preference than many of the other examples on this list, but Kengan Ashura is a fighting series that could use a fresh coat of paint. Specifically, the CG animation used for the Netflix series feels disjointed at times, and we had the perfect example of how it could have looked if it were given a 2-D revival. In the crossover special, Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura, anime fans witnessed what the heroes and villains from the latter series could look like if they were given the Baki treatment in the animation department.

1.) One-Punch Man

JC Staff

If you’re an anime fan, it’s impossible that you haven’t at least heard of the drama surrounding the second and third seasons of One-Punch Man’s anime. While the first season remains legendary thanks to Studio Madhouse, Saitama’s latest two seasons, according to countless anime fans, failed to live up to the titular hero’s debut. Much like The Seven Deadly Sins, One-Punch Man wouldn’t need to completely remake the series from the ground floor up, but seasons two and three are in dire need of a remake.

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