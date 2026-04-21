Dragon Ball Super Confirms Frieza Remake With First Look

Dragon Ball kicked off 2026 with several exciting announcements during the Genki Dama Matsuri, an event held to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary. The anime will return this year with a remake film as part of the Fall 2026 season lineup and will retell the story of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. The story introduces Beerus, the all-powerful God of Destruction, whose search for the Super Saiyan God leads him to Goku. However, the Saiyan is unlike anything Beerus imagined, making him wonder if his search was all for nothing. When Beerus threatens the planet’s safety, Goku and the rest of the Saiyans learn about the legendary transformation that can only happen when certain conditions are met.

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The remake film aims to completely revamp the visuals, audio, and composition. Furthermore, it will include several new cuts, and each scene has been completely re-filmed. The film will also stay more faithful to Akira Toriyama’s original drafts since the concept and everything were provided by the creator. The original film, written by Toriyama, premiered in 2013, two years before the Dragon Ball Super manga began serialization. The franchise released the first trailer during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, which featured the first look at Frieza’s resurrection, confirming yet another remake.

Dragon Ball Star Teases a Frieza Remake

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The franchise’s 40th anniversary celebration continues during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, which not only reveals new updates about the franchise, but also a special from Goku’s voice actor, Masako Nozawa. During the panel, he asks, The new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus was finally revealed! What did you all think?”

Nozawa continues his message and teases a Frieza remake, “The battle between Goku and Beerus was so thrilling and epic! Then…Frieza appears at the end! I hope you’re all excited for the powered-up, enhanced edition of Goku and Frieza’s battle!”

While the anime has yet to officially announce another remake, Nozawa’s message and the trailer already seal the deal. The trailer focuses on the battle between Goku and Beerus with new animation and better action sequences. However, the trailer ends with Frieza being resurrected, who died in the Dragon Ball Z anime.

Dragon Ball Super: Resurrection ‘F’ Brings Back The Franchise’s Most Iconic Villain

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Frieza is often considered the most iconic villain in the series. His powers and many transformations in the Namek Saga proved he’s a force to be reckoned with. He pushed Goku to the brink and forced him to transform into a Super Saiyan, which changed the series completely and remains one of the most memorable moments in Shonen history. The villain returns more powerful than ever after Goku’s fight with Beerus and threatens the planet once again.

He seeks vengeance against the Saiyans for killing him and trains for four months to achieve yet another powerful form before launching an attack on Earth. The film was also written by Toriyama and originally premiered in April 2015, three months before the Dragon Ball Super manga began serialization.

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