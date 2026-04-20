Dragon Ball Super Exec Explains Why New Anime Remake Was Needed

At the major event for Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary, it was announced that the series’ latest canon entry, Dragon Ball Super, will be getting an expansion with a new arc being adapted, along with an intriguing project, a remake of the events of the Battle of Gods arc from the series. While fans were very happy with Super continuing the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga, the additional announcement of a remake of the very first entry that gave birth to the Super installment was also warmly received. However, some fans weren’t sure if this was a necessary step at all. To explain the situation of the remake, executive Akio Iyoku, who oversees the legacy of Akira Toriyama, shared why this remake is needed.

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The latest information comes from the recently held Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, where Akio revealed a statement regarding why this anime requires a remake, and it’s largely in line with expectations. He explained that this enhanced edition of the first entry into Super aims to highlight the legacy of Akira Toriyama’s work with greater precision and accuracy. In his statement, Akio emphasized that it has been more than 10 years since Dragon Ball Super was first released, and with visual expression continuing to evolve, implementing these advancements was a key factor. However, there is more promising information in his statement as well.

Dragon Ball Super Exec Also Promises New Cuts for This Remake

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Further in his statement, Akio also emphasized that they have specifically added new cuts to the anime. He also highlighted other aspects of the remake, including improved art quality, re-rendering all cuts, and fully reconstructing the story. Akio concluded by noting that Super’s initial phase is the installment that begins diving into the concept of the Gods of Destruction, specifically Beerus of Universe 7. To highlight Beerus’s mighty presence, he added that the staff is working tirelessly to capture his strength and presence with the latest visual techniques that everyone will be able to enjoy to the fullest.

Akio’s statement indeed sounds promising, especially his emphasis on new cuts and the reconstruction of the story. While there is no hint yet about what this reconstruction actually means, it could imply better pacing and perhaps even subtle hints toward making Dragon Ball Daima a canon event within this reconstructed narrative. However, it is clear that the story will not change drastically, as the new trailer confirms that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will not end with Goku and Beerus’s battle, but will extend into the next immediate arc, Resurrection of Frieza.

The new trailer for this remake, released at the recent event, also hints at Frieza’s arrival, meaning fans will get to see Golden Frieza once more in modern animation. This suggests that the new anime will run for more than 24 episodes, likely continuing until at least spring 2027 once it begins airing in the fall of this year. Overall, the information from the Dragon Ball Super executive and the new trailer strongly indicates that Super remains a major focus for the franchise, and before the expansion with the new arc continues next year, fans will be prepared through this modernized retelling, potentially hinting at where the franchise is headed next.

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