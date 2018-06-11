‘Dragon Ball Super’ Resurrects A Classic ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Attack

Dragon Ball has its fair share of go-to attacks, and the franchise isn’t afraid to use them at will. Over the years, techniques like the Galick Gun or Kamehameha have been used plenty, but Dragon Ball Super finally brought a rare one back in its latest dubbed episode.

So, all you fans can thank Vegito for bringing up this blast to the past.

This weekend, Toonami shared its latest episode, and the update finally brought out a fan-favorite character. When the dubbed release went up, episode 66 brought Vegito with it, and the fusion went Super Saiyan Blue against Fused Zamasu. For a brief moment, Vegito had the baddie on the ropes, but Fused Zamasu made a comeback. However, the divine being never expected Vegito to whip out his Spirit Sword.

After Fused Zamasu leveled SSB Vegito, fans watched as the villain prepared to strike the fused hero down. However, Vegito one-upped Fused Zamasu with a surprise Spirit Sword reveal. The hero only pretended to go down, giving him the time to gather enough Ki to use the sword, and Vegito unleashed the technique when Fused Zamasu got close enough.

In a split second, Vegito unleashed the Spirit Sword, and the technique managed to keep Fused Zamasu still long enough for the pair to talk. However, the attack didn’t managed to KO the baddie flat out.

Of course, fans will know that this isn’t the first time Vegito has used the Spirit Sword, so Fuzed Zamasu isn’t that special. The fused hero used the technique first against Super Buu after the alien had absorbed Gohan. The attack did harm Super Buu heavily, but the pink baddie was able to regenerate fast enough to ward off any lasting damage. So, it seems Super Buu can handle the Spirit Sword a bit better than Fused Zamasu at least.

