Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Artwork of Super Saiyan God Trunks

Dragon Ball Heroes serves an important purpose for fans and that purpose is to show us things that we would probably never see in the main series of Dragon Ball Super. While the spin-off game series has ventured into territory that has given us insane characters such as the Demon God Buu and Cell-X, it has also given us iterations of characters that have fans anticipating potential arrivals into the main series proper at some point. Such is the case with Super Saiyan God Trunks, who while most likely won’t appear in the main anime, still has fans clamoring for new details on the swordsman son of Vegeta from the future.

Twitter Users DBSHype and DB_Heroes shared these new pieces of artwork that give us even better looks at just what Trunks would look like were he to achieve the transformation of Super Saiyan God, which would definitely assist him in fighting against threats like Goku Black and Zamasu in his war torn future:

The transformation of Super Saiyan God isn’t a difficult one as it doesn’t require insane amounts of training and/or the death of a loved one as so many Super Saiyan levels have required in the past. All a Saiyan needs in order to access God Ki is to simply have five Saiyans concentrate while making contact with them in order to get the level that gives each fighter red hair and eyes, to say nothing of a serious power boost that ascends them past the first three levels of SSJ.

Do you want to see Super Saiyan God Trunks in the main Dragon Ball Super series? What other characters from Dragon Ball Heroes do you think deserve fans' attention?

