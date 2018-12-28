‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Think Someone Went Super Saiyan Blue in NYC

Last night folks in Astoria, Queens were treated to a surprising blue light over New York City as a transformer explosion resulted in a wild light show. It certainly was a stressful, yet enthralling experience which spawned all sorts of Internet theories such as universe collapses and even Godzilla attacks.

But Dragon Ball fans felt much safer that night as they knew that blue light was just someone out there was just transforming into Super Saiyan Blue.

Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, or Super Saiyan Blue, transformation was one of the key additions to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super that brought their power to the level of gods. It’s become such an iconic form among fans for its mighty blue aura, that fans immediately suspected that it made its debut in real life in New York City.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the mysterious “Super Saiyan Blue light” and let us know what you think in the comments! Get ready to see more of Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue forms in Dragon Ball Super: Broly soon too as

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now currently playing in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

‘Obviously’

Obviously that’s Goku and Vegeta using Super Saiyan Blue https://t.co/kzHIMcR34c — Read my Bio (@OMGits_Khairy) December 28, 2018

‘Queens is Hype’

Queens is hype because someone just went Super Saiyan Blue. pic.twitter.com/CPJvdDsDNB — Elite Four Cappa (@cappability) December 28, 2018

Is That You Goku?

So we just gonna act like Goku ain’t going Super Saiyan Blue in Queens pic.twitter.com/3Zzz61L0QA — Asuma (@aabusamieh) December 28, 2018

Had to be Goku…

I think the explosion in Queens was just Goku going Super Saiyan Blue. — Colton (@Cybearspace_) December 28, 2018

You’ve Never Seen?

Or is it a Spirit Bomb?

It’s just Goku preparing a spirit bomb guys, no big deal#DragonBallSuper #Astoria https://t.co/Os6HAPVUMe — Toonami Squad (@ToonamiSquad) December 28, 2018

Well, SOMEONE Did…

At Least the Earth is Safe Once Again…