Pro Footballer Just Brought Jiren to the Field

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises in Japan and in the world, but fans sometimes forget just how wide its reach could be.

After getting a touchdown during a monday night football game, one NFL player proved how big of a Dragon Ball fan he is.

It’s going to take a lot to break my meditation #Jiren #DragonBallSuper #ultrainstictjd Big Win A post shared by JD Mckissic (@j.dmckissic) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:53am PST

J.D. McKissic of the Seattle Seahawks celebrated a touchdown with a big shout-out to Jiren. Taking on Jiren’s now iconic meditation pose, McKissic vowed that “it’s going to take a lot to break [his] meditation” on his Instagram page. For an extra kick of his fandom, after getting up from this position, McKissic then acts like Ultra Instinct Goku and dodges a few punches from one of his fellow teammates.

McKissic made the touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was second down and Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson managed to make a successful pass to McKissic for a 15-yard touchdown. The Seattle Seahawks went on to win the game against the Eagles with a final score of 24-10.

If you are not familiar with Jiren, there’s still time to get acquainted with the warrior. A major player in Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc, and is both the strongest member of his justice brigade, the Pride Troopers, and the strongest being in Universe 11. Devoting his life to justice, he is the one being known to be strong enough that not even a God of Destruction cannot defeat. Seemingly cold and distant, he managed to defeat Goku even when Goku was at his strongest. Goku, managing to temporarily hold him off thanks to Ultra Instinct, even recognizes how intensely powerful Jiren is. With all of the strong competitors seemingly taken care of, Jiren has been meditating during the majority of The Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

