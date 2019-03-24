‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines Shintani’s Super Saiyan 4 Goku

Dragon Ball Super is taking a breather from animation nowadays, but that doesn’t mean fans have left the series behind. On the heels of the anime’s hit film, Dragon Ball Super has never been bigger, and one fans is imagining how a often-forgotten form could look if it were brought back to Goku soon.

Over on Twitter, a fan-artist known as RenanFNA shared their special take on Goku. They posted a colored sketch done of Super Saiyan 4 Goku, and the form is gifted with a major makeover.

So, fans can thank artist Naohiro Shintani for that little surprise.

Thanks to Shintani, Dragon Ball Super: Broly adopted a new art style for the anime that has been a hit with fans. This makeover of Goku leans in to aesthetic, and it proves Super Saiyan 4 could look even better than it did in Dragon Ball GT.

If you look at the piece above, you will see that RenanFNA has stripped Goku for his highlights. Super Saiyan 4 does puff out the hero’s hair, but Shintani’s stye makes the hair flatter from the screen. The redone piece is far less angular than the form Goku takes in canon, and his expanded eyes make Super Saiyan 4 all kinds of intimidating.

