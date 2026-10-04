Dandadan Returns With Special New Look Ahead of Season 3

DAN DA DAN is one of the many anime that fans are excited to see make its return with new episodes next year, and the wait is getting even tougher with a special new look helping to commemorate the Fall season. Yukinobu Tatsu’s DAN DA DAN was already one of the breakout successes from Shueisha’s Jump+ app, and it’s become an even more popular franchise thanks to the success of the anime’s first two seasons. But unfortunately, there’s just a bit more of a wait for the next season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DAN DA DAN has a much wider gap for its third season than there had been seen with the first two seasons of the TV anime series, but there’s a way to help ease that wait with a special new poster released for the Fall season. Sharing a fun new look at Momo and the others (though the anime’s official social media) as they enjoy a great Fall evening, it’s a fun way to get reacquainted with the fan favorites ahead of the upcoming third season. Check it out below.

When Does DAN DA DAN Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of Science SARU

DAN DA DAN Season 3 is now in the works for a release sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. Science SARU will also be returning to oversee animation production on the new season, but any actual members of the production staff have yet to be revealed. It’s also likely that the voice cast for the anime will be reprising their respective roles for the new season, but treat that all as unconfirmed for now until it’s officially stated.

DAN DA DAN will hopefully be sharing much more about the coming season soon as it has also been announced to join the slate of titles with something to showcase during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2027 event later this year. Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, this annual event is where Shueisha shares updates on their biggest franchises and it’s likely where we’ll get a concrete update on the now in the works third season. Hopefully it’s even a full teaser or trailer.

What’s Going on in DAN DA DAN Season 3?

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

The wait for this third season of DAN DA DAN has been even tougher considering that the second season ended off on a huge cliffhanger for the future. Okarun and Momo had to contend with a giant alien kaiju in the final episodes, and the final moments of the finale saw a strange girl inside of the kaiju come out and embrace Okarun. That seemed to spark something within Momo upon seeing it, but we won’t see the fallout in action until this third season.

If you wanted to check out the anime and catch up with everything that has happened so far, you can find DAN DA DAN now streaming on multiple platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and Crunchyroll. And you’re going to want to do so considering that it’s only going to get much wilder from here on out. But are you excited for DAN DA DAN Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!