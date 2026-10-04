3 Years Later, Major Fantasy Reboot Drops First Look Trailer for Season 2 Return – Watch

A major fantasy series is coming back to screens with a new season of its official reboot series, and fans have gotten the first full look at its comeback with a new trailer showing it all off. While the Fall 2026 anime schedule has ushered in a new wave of releases that fans are undoubtedly going to be obsessed with over the next few months, there’s an even bigger wave of new releases coming to our screen next year. 2027 is teasing some big names coming our way, and that includes a big reboot’s return.

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Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is an official reboot anime series adapting Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura’s light novels from the very beginning, and it’s gearing up to cover all sorts of ground that hasn’t been seen in the classic TV anime series from a decade ago. Making its return with a second season sometime next year, Spice and Wolf’s reboot series has dropped a new trailer you can check out in action below.

Spice and Wolf Reboot Season 2 Confirms 2027 Release With New Trailer

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Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, but it has yet to confirm a more concrete release date as of the time of this writing. If you liked the first season of the reboot then you’re in luck as the second season will bring back the production staff from the first season with Takeo Takashi serving as chief director, and Nobuyoshi Nagayama and Takahiro Majima directing the new episodes for studio Passione.

Koji Haneda and Rina Sugimoto are also slated to return to handle the character designs, and Kevin Penkin is returning to compose the music. The voice cast is all set to return to reprise their respective roles as well, and it’s even more impressive considering that they all returned from the first TV anime adaptation ten years prior with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt. A new addition to the voice cast has been revealed with this new trailer too as Romi Park joins the cast as Eve Bolan.

What’s Next for Spice & Wolf’s New Reboot?

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The first season of Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has already done quite a lot to impress fans as it covered some materials that had been previously skipped over by the first TV anime adaptation in the 2010s. The reboot is also touting that it will be a much more complete experience than seen with the anime the first time around, so that’s yet another reason why this upcoming season is all the more intriguing as it teases some brand new ground not seen before.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is also going to be counting down towards its second season debut with a special promotional train that was seen the first time around. The anime will be releasing a special poster for the reboot series on a monthly basis to celebrate each new passing season, and the first (which you can check out above) gives Holo a Halloween makeover. But what are you hoping to see from the Spice and Wolf reboot’s return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!