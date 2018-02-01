‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Appear To Tease Two Eliminations

The last hours are upon Dragon Ball Super as its finale episode is rolling into sight. This weekend, the anime will share its 126th episode with lots of eager fans, and the show’s latest spoilers appear to tease two eliminations which Universe 7 really cannot afford.

Weekly Shonen Jump has released its usual synopsis for Dragon Ball Super, and its blurb for this week’s episode has fans fretting. The teaser singles out Freeza and Android 17 as they take on Toppo, but the tag-team will get little done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the latest synopsis for “Surpass Even a God! Vegeta’s Desperate Blow!!” below:

“17 and Freeza This Week: in dire straits! 17 and Freeza try to defeat Toppo; 17 by using rocks to attack, and Freeza by using his psychic powers! However, both are downed by Toppo’s counterattack!”

As you can tell, things are not about to go well for Freeza and Android 17. The pair were thrashed last week when Toppo unleashed his God of Destruction form, and Freeza took the brunt of the Pride Trooper’s rage. The villain was tossed around like a rag doll and nearly killed, but Freeza will not lie down so easily. His team up with Android 17 shows how much Freeza wants to take down Toppo, but the Universe 11 fighter seems to be in a whole other league.

The synopsis for Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode says the two Universe 7 fighters are taken down by Toppo’s return fire. It does not guarantee the duo will be eliminated, but fans are concerned one (or both) of the fighters will be ringed out after their first beatdown by Toppo.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Do you think Toppo is about to eliminate Freeza or Android 17? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!