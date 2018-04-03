‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases A Super Dragon Ball Twist

The Future Trunks arc just ended the first major confrontation as Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks took a beating from Zamasu and Goku Black in the future. Along with these stranger developments, the series is also teasing something strange coming for the Super Dragon Balls.

Now that Zamasu knows about them, fans are thinking that’s how future Zamasu eventually obtains his dangerous immortal body.

As Episode 57 came to an end, Universe 10’s Gowasu and Zamasu watch the fight between Goku and Hit during the Universe 6 arc. Zamasu’s surprised that someone like Goku (an unworthy mortal) can wield the power of the Gods, and asks Gowasu about the Super Dragon Balls that appear at the end of their fight.

Learning from Gowasu that they can grant any wish, and that two Gods of Destruction were fighting over them, Zamasu travels to the same info guru Bulma reached last arc and demands to be told everything there is to know about the Super Dragon Balls.

Seeing Zamasu tear his way through to the Super Dragon Balls is a little haunting given the effects of his later wish are shown later as Trunks and Goku fail to damage Zamasu at all. He most likely seeks to wish for his immortal and invincible body on those Super Dragon Balls, and now fans have a hint as to how he gets there.

But now that Goku and company are back in the present, hopefully they came stop Zamasu in this time before it’s too late.

