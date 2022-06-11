Dragon Ball Creator Shares Their Biggest Worry About Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super's original creator is celebrating the new feature film's worldwide release, and has opened up about their biggest worry during the production of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The newest movie is the first new release for the anime franchise in four long years since Dragon Ball Super: Broly made its way through theaters, and it's also a big deal because Gohan and Piccolo are the main stars in the fight this time around. But given the impact of the anime and feature film, series creator Akira Toriyama found himself dealing with surprising troubles when pitching the story for the new movie.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might be taking over box offices around the world, but it also notably has a much less outwardly explosive story than seen in the anime's past. As Toriyama had revealed in a special statement celebrating the worldwide release of the new movie, one of the creator's initial worries early on was that smaller scale story and largely removing Goku and Vegeta from the equation would make the action more subdued overall compared to previous works. But that worry went away when he got to see it in motion.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"Considering how they gone to universe and other such large-scale stages, I thought I'd return to my roots and have the story take place on Earth in a small area," Toriyama explained. "Not only that, but the enemy is the Red Ribbon Army, an enemy that wasn't very impactful back when I originally created the series. Plus, Goku and Vegeta aren't even the main characters. I believed I managed to make the story interesting, but I was constantly worried that perhaps I'd made it a little too subdued."

But with the staff of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero led by director Tetsuro Kodama, Toriyama's worries were put to bed as he noted, "And then came Director Kodama and the talented animation staff. They took a relatively small-scale story-- compared to the recent Dragon Ball world -- and with their unparalleled sense and latest visuals, made it an unprecedented and amazing movie!" If the response from fans has been anything to go by, Toriyama never had anything to really worry about in the first place!

Do you agree with Toriyama's initial worry over Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What did you think of the movie's story compared to past releases? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!