Could Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Be Setting Up for Broly’s Super Saiyan God Form?

Could Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero possibly be setting the stage for Broly’s own Super Saiyan God form, or even another form akin to it? Ever since series creator Akira Toriyama officially introduced Broly into the official franchise canon, fans have been anxious to see the Saiyan fighter in action again after he was left on Vampa at the end of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The manga arcs have continued the fight beyond where this movie and original TV anime series had ended, but unfortunately the fighter has yet to appear in any full capacity.

That’s looking to change with the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as the newest teaser trailer for the film has revealed that Broly will be officially making his return to the franchise. It’s a sort of blink and you’ll miss it kind of confirmation, but it’s quite the sneaky one that could end up having some major ramifications for the character. Even if Broly isn’t apart of whatever the main fight of the movie is going to be, the circumstances of his return could end up teasing he’ll be reaching a higher level of power and control than we saw him with last time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The brief look at Broly we see in the trailer is that he’s fighting with Goku on what looks to be Beerus’ planet. Whether he’s being trained by Goku, or being trained by Whis while he’s also training Goku and Vegeta, it could be leading to something even bigger and better for Broly. Goku wanted to keep Broly around as a strong opponent he could always spar against, and something that would cement that power would be some proper training considering how much Broly was able to draw through pure effort.

Now it could either mean that Broly could be reaching a Super Saiyan God form like Goku and Vegeta, or he could continue to train with his feral Great Ape abilities and reach a godly form with that strength instead. Either way, training would help him use his power calmly, and that would make for the best Broly we have ever seen in the series. And if this takes place after the events of Broly, but before the Galactic Patrol Prisoner and Granolah arcs in the manga (or even after), his next full appearance could then make full use of this new control.

But what do you think? Do you think Broly’s return in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is setting up for the fighter’s own godly upgrade? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!