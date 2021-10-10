Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teaser Sets Up Goku’s New Business With Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is setting the stage for Goku’s new business with Broly with the newest teaser trailer for the movie! Toei Animation brought Dragon Ball Super to New York Comic Con and revealed the first footage of the new movie in motion, and with it introduced not only a better look at the new characters, but a better look at some of the returning characters as well. In one blink and you’ll miss it moment in the trailer, however, there is actually a secret cameo from the returning Broly following his role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed that Goku will be far away from Earth when the initial battles break out, but it seems he’ll be gone for a good reason. Because along with the tease that Broly will indeed be making a return to the franchise with this upcoming film, it seems that the franchise will also be making good on the promise that Goku will be fighting Broly once more as he and Broly seem to be training themselves during the events of the movie. Check it out below for the frame of reference:

By the looks of the pink sky and floating planets above Goku just before the scene of Broly plunging into the ground, it seems like Goku and Broly are fighting on Beerus’ planet. By the looks of things, this is either Goku making good on his promise to fight with Broly again or potentially he’s actually training the Saiyan warrior to better harness his strength. It’s most likely the latter as Goku knows by making Broly stronger he’ll not only get a powerful ally, but a stronger opponent to fight as a result of it.

The manga arcs of the series might have continued the story beyond Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but they have yet to feature the full return of the character. If his return is set for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero instead, now it sets the stage for an even fuller return in the manga’s future as well and potentially as a much stronger fighter than we have ever seen before. Especially if Goku helps him to harness that energy and could even get him closer to godhood as well.

What do you think? Would you want to see Goku training Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What are you hoping to see in action with the new movie?