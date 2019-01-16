Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Should Finally Bring Back Broly

✖

Dragon Ball Super should finally bring back Broly in the next movie! Toei Animation has officially announced that a new movie for the series is now on the way for a release next year, and one of the most curious parts of this announcement was the fact that production for the film began before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Although Dragon Ball Super itself has extended far beyond the events of Broly in the official manga release of the series, this new movie will be the first new anime entry in quite some time.

Maybe this will make for a big enough stage to warrant Broly's return to the series. With Broly presumably still on Planet Vampa during the events of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner and Granolah the Survivor arcs seen in the manga, maybe Broly's being held back for a proper return with the next anime entry in the franchise? And if this franchise goes even further than a new movie, Broly could slot right into the ancillary cast without too much problem.

The only concrete bits of detail we know about the next Dragon Ball Super movie thus far is that series creator Akira Toriyama is personally providing the original story, script, and character designs. As for what we can expect, Toriyama couldn't reveal too much about the story, but teased "exciting" battles and even a potential appearance from an "unexpected" character. This could even refer to Broly.

While he isn't considered "unexpected" in the traditional sense when factoring in other movie villains that would fit right into the current canon such as Cooler, Bojack and more, Broly is unexpected in that we haven't seen him in action in either the manga or an anime. A quick way to have battles bigger than what's come before would be to include the former foe in a new fight together alongside Goku and Vegeta.

If Broly doesn't come back to Dragon Ball Super with the next movie, then it's kind of a waste considering Broly's ties to the Saiyan past as well. Broly also seemingly opened up to a new kind of inner Saiyan power, so it would be amazing to see all three Saiyans pursue different kinds of higher levels. Goku would chase after angelic abilities, Vegeta after gods of destruction, and Broly would tap into the depths of Saiyan ability.

Broly doesn't need to come back as a main focal point, either. He just needs to be a part of the fight. He's too big of a character to just leave standing on the sidelines. But what do you think? Should Broly come back in Dragon Ball Super's next movie? Or should be pop up in the manga instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!