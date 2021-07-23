Dragon Ball Super Fans Can't Wait for the New Movie, Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super fans can't wait to see more of the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Toei Animation surprised fans everywhere when they had first announced a new movie was in the works for a release in 2022, and fans have been excited to see the anime return in some form following the ending of the TV anime back in 2018. Following the confirmation that a new movie was currently in production earlier this year during Goku Day, Toei Animation took the virtual stage at Comic-Con @ Home 2021 to reveal more about this mysterious new project.

Toei Animation revealed that this new movie will officially be titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and detailed some of what we can expect to see in the upcoming movie. While it's largely still shrouded in mystery as there were no concrete details about the movie's plot (crafted by original creator Akira Toriyama and features some brand new designs from the creator as well), the film is moving full steam ahead towards a release in Japan in 2022.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the new movie following Dragon Ball Super's big panel during Comic-Con @ Home 2021, and let us know what you think! Tell us all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!