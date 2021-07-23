Dragon Ball Super Fans Can't Wait for the New Movie, Super Hero
Dragon Ball Super fans can't wait to see more of the new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Toei Animation surprised fans everywhere when they had first announced a new movie was in the works for a release in 2022, and fans have been excited to see the anime return in some form following the ending of the TV anime back in 2018. Following the confirmation that a new movie was currently in production earlier this year during Goku Day, Toei Animation took the virtual stage at Comic-Con @ Home 2021 to reveal more about this mysterious new project.
Toei Animation revealed that this new movie will officially be titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and detailed some of what we can expect to see in the upcoming movie. While it's largely still shrouded in mystery as there were no concrete details about the movie's plot (crafted by original creator Akira Toriyama and features some brand new designs from the creator as well), the film is moving full steam ahead towards a release in Japan in 2022.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the new movie following Dragon Ball Super's big panel during Comic-Con @ Home 2021, and let us know what you think! Tell us all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
We're Getting Some Big Comebacks!
#DragonBallSuper's new movie, #DragonBallSuperSuperHero, debuted new looks at Piccolo, Pan and Krillin for #ComicCon2021! pic.twitter.com/pirdoYZ529— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 23, 2021
But What Does it MEAN?
Dragon ball super: SUPER HERO pic.twitter.com/IYjEFjcj5a— Martin (@mrtnsnz) July 23, 2021
It's Finally Time...
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?— Deion | SeeReax (@SeeReax) July 23, 2021
Great Saiyaman finally getting his due respect pic.twitter.com/eEvVOE5ATV
It's Been a Long Few Years...
2021
2018 pic.twitter.com/48TsiXnf5W— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) July 23, 2021
Just Saiyan...
Also just saying
If you name your film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and have your new original character be tokusatsu themed, and then NOT have Gohan show up as Great Saiyaman in one way or another, then genuinely it’ll be a wasted opportunity— Kyle | BLM (@kylelambert2001) July 23, 2021
Super Hero Time!
//ok so
new dbs movie is about super hero shit
i SWEAR
IF IT DOESN'T HAVE THIS MOTHER FUCKER AT ALL
I'M GOING TO SNAP pic.twitter.com/2cnAWFhwQb— - Ｓｏｎ Ｇｏｋｕ！- (@Raised_on_Earth) July 23, 2021
Needs More Gohan!
it's called dbs super hero, gohan absolutely has to be in it— cat 💙 (@piccowo) July 23, 2021
Will This Be Our Villain?
I feel like the "Super Hero" the title refers to is these characters. They definitely give. off some Super Sentai vibes. I'm not sure if they're the main threat but for some reason I think the two characters can fuse somehow. pic.twitter.com/9ZT2J6IDgC— Sun Sableye (@Sun_Sableye) July 23, 2021
All You Need to Know Really
this is all u need to know about the dragon ball super panel pic.twitter.com/1ugO5NVwvd— WAFFLOES (@waffloesH) July 23, 2021
Fans are Ready!
#DragonBallSuper Movie "SUPER HERO" Trending at #13 in the US! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gSoMwnkWKq— SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 23, 2021