Dragon Ball Super Creator Shares Official Art of Piccolo and Cell's New Forms

Dragon Ball Super has welcomed its latest movie over in Japan, and it won't be long before fans around the world get to see what the comeback has in store. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to revisit some of the franchise's biggest moments, and its creator Akira Toriyama kept a close eye on all the film's twists. And just weeks after its debut, the creator has peeled back some major spoilers about the movie.

So, you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Proceed with caution.

If you didn't know, Dragon Ball Super has its new movie in theaters overseas, and Japanese fans are still flocking to see the film. Toriyama is now celebrating the anime's successful comeback with two gifts for attendees. For those who see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters right now, you will get one of two prints done up by Toriyama, and they reveal some big spoilers from the movie's finale.

Piccolo and Ultimate Weapon Illustration Drawn by Akira Toriyama 😮



This will be a present for those who go watch the movie after 25 June. They will get one of these two at random.

As you can see above, the first print to the left showcases Piccolo and his new giant transformation. Not only is the hero bulked up in this shot, but he towers over most in his purple-red gi. With new brows and jawline in place, Piccolo looks downright terrifying in this orange form, and this power is used in Dragon Ball Super to take on Cell when the villain makes their comeback.

The other print penned by Toriyama highlights the villain and his second coming courtesy of the Red Ribbon Army. Cell appears to be a mix of forms here as he's rocking perfect and imperfect features. Of course, fans can see Cell 2.0 has a special color scheme thanks to all his red accents, and that is not the only big difference here. Cell has some sort of contraption on his tail, and the baddie's hands are also covered in some sort of purple glove.

Clearly, these two forms have been kept out of official promos, but Toriyama is starting to batter down the gates that have kept his movie's spoilers safe. Audiences worldwide will get to see these forms firsthand before long as Crunchyroll plans to distribute Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero globally this summer. So if you are stateside, you can expect to check out the comeback in theaters starting this August.

What do you think of these forms' first official promo? Are you excited to see Dragon Ball Super's new movie in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.