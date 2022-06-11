Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Passes 1 Billion Milestone a Week After Debuting

Dragon Ball Super is finally screening its way across theaters in Japan, and now Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has already passed an impressive one billion yen milestone just a week after it first made its debut in theaters! The newest feature film in the franchise is the first new Dragon Ball Super anime release in four long years, and it is also the first fully CG animated project in the series' history. Together with the fact that it features Gohan and Piccolo as the main fighters against the big threat this time around, it's no wonder that fans have been flocking to the movie as soon as they got the chance.

An update about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's box office performance in Japan has confirmed that it has already grossed 1.08 billion yen (which is nearly $8 million USD) in the few days since it first hit, and soon the film will only be going on to even more success as it continues its overseas run and kicks off its full international run through the Summer. But with fans already flocking to the movie, it's clear that it will only be getting bigger. Thankfully it won't be too much longer until it hits the rest of the world.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Featuring an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now screening across theaters in Japan and will be releasing in North America on August 19th with other international release dates to follow. The English dub cast for the film includes the likes of Zach Aguilar as Dr. Hedo, Aleks Le as Gamma 1, Zeno Robinson as Gamma 2, Charles Martinet as Magenta, Jason Marnocha as Carmine. They'll be joining the returning cast of Kyle Hebert as Son Gohan, Christopher R. Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta, Sean Schemmel as Son Goku, Robert McCollum as Son Goten, Monica Rial as Bulma, Sonny Strait as Krillin, Eric Vale as Trunks, Kara Edwards as Videl, and Jeannie Tirado as Pan.

As for what to expect from the movie when it hits, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

Are you excited for your chance to check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this Summer? Are you surprised at the new movie's success? What are you hoping to see go down in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!