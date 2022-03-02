Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Art Showcases Its Huge Cast

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has thrown a lot at fans to process this week, with the latest trailer hinting at a new form for Piccolo and a potential return of a major villain in the shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama. Now, a new poster has gathered all the heroes and villains that are set to play a role in the next chapter of the Z-Fighters, giving us new looks at the cast that are ushering in the arrival of the new Red Ribbon Army.

One of the biggest elements of this Dragon Ball movie set to hit theaters in Japan this April isn’t just the inclusion of characters like Krillin, Android 18, Yajirobe, Dende, and Korin, but also that Trunks and Goten have finally been “aged up” with the two now teenagers and sporting far different looks than we’ve seen before from the best friends. With merchandise for the film hinting at the idea that they might be once again relying on the power of Gotenks via the Fusion Dance, albeit it would appear that said dance goes horribly wrong, this certainly would make for a major return for the Shonen franchise.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new banner that shows off plenty of characters, old and new, that are set to play a major role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, including the Legendary Super Saiyan known as Broly and his friends that he made during the film that introduced him to the Shonen series:

With the recently released trailer for the movie hitting earlier this week, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is hinting at Piccolo receiving a new transformation which might finally put the Namekian on an even playing field with the likes of Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta. Hilariously referred to as “Smooth Piccolo” by many fans, the transformation seemingly gets rid of the lines on Piccolo’s arms and gives his skin a gar shinier, yellow sheen than what we’ve seen from the Namekian before.

