Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Statue Unleashes Gohan's Super Saiyan Power

Dragon Ball Super has kept fans on edge for nearly a year now, but the anime will come through for them soon enough. This summer will welcome the show's comeback to the big screen, and this time, Gohan will be at its head. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to let Gohan lead its story alongside Piccolo, and a new resin statue is here showing off the hero's Super Saiyan form.

The piece, as you can see below, comes from the team at NC Collectibles. The company, which has done a variety of Dragon Ball resign figures in the past, are now preparing to release a statue of Gohan. And as you can tell, it lets Goku's son let loose for once.

HOLY SHIT!! THAT NEW SS GOHAN FIGURE FROM DBS : SUPER HERO 🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/rVmrMd3pls — Rénaldo サイヤ人  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) April 22, 2022

According to NC Collectibles, this resin figure will be limited to 100 pieces, and it is 1/6 scale. The statue will come complete with LEDs in the back, a pair of interchangeable heads, and removable googles. And if you want to nab this piece, it will be shipping out in the final quarter of 2022. The Dragon Ball figure will run fans $325 USD before shipping, and given how sleek it looks, you can bet Gohan fans will be jumping at the chance to own this figure.

After all, Gohan has been shafted more time than Dragon Ball fans care to count. The Saiyan came into his own during the Cell saga of Dragon Ball Z, but his desire to fight dipped once the android was dead. He made a brief comeback a while later once he unlocked his Ultimate form, but Dragon Ball Super has failed to give Gohan any standout moments since it arrived years ago. Now, fans are hoping the Saiyan is given the chance to shine in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and this new piece of merchandise is helping fuel that wish.

What do you think about this latest look at Super Saiyan Gohan? Are you hyped for Dragon Ball Super's new movie to drop?