‘Dragon Ball Super’ Poster Turns The Tournament of Power Into ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Dragon Ball Super added a ton of new ideas and events into the Dragon Ball franchise, and the biggest of which was the addition of several other universes which all eventually had to fight in a battle royale to survive.

The crossover from these multiple universes has inspired connections to other media as well, and as one fan points out, shares a lot of similarities with Marvel’s tentpole film, Avengers: Infinity War.

As shared by artist Taco144 on Reddit, Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power can be just as impressive, and with as stacked of a roster as any upcoming Marvel film. Not only is the art impressive, it coincidentally shares more with the official Avengers: Infinity War poster than just the design.

As fans have pointed out a member of Universe 7’s team, Tien, has been neglected and does not appear on Taco144’s imagined poster. This draws parallels to the real life phenomena of Marvel fans wondering where Hawkeye is on the Avengers: Infinity War promotion materials.

Just as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, Dragon Ball Super have expanded it stories across space, time, and even alternate dimensions so it’s nice to see someone point out the inherent similarities between the two franchises.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator AkiraToriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

