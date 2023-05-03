Dragon Ball Super Artist Brings Back Turles in New Sketch

The Dragon Ball Super manga will be spending its next few months of chapters working through an adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, but the artist behind the Dragon Ball Super manga is showing the fan favorite villain Turles some surprising love by bringing him back with a special sketch! Dragon Ball Super has shaken things up quite a bit over the last few years as Broly was officially made a part of the series canon after being an exclusive movie villain for the past couple of decades. It's basically opened the floodgates in terms of other potential villains who could return in some form.

There are a few Dragon Ball villains that fans would love to see introduced to the official Dragon Ball anime and manga canon, and Turles would be a fun one to throw into the mix. As Goku's violent doppelganger who made their debut in Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might, there could be a fun way to make his potential connection to Goku a little more solidified by bringing him into the manga someday. Dragon Ball Super manga artist Toyotaro has already previewed what that would look like in a special sketch that you can check out below as shared by @DbsHype on Twitter:

The Dragon Ball Super manga is now in the midst of its Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and that means that fans will see a new version of the movie's battles play out over the chapters across the next few months. With an original arc before this latest release, there's a chance that the manga will return to new material following the end of the movie's materials. With Frieza around as the current strongest fighter in the universe, there's all sorts of potential in terms of where it could all go next.

Turles can be brought back into the franchise as one of Frieza's current henchmen, and the fact that he looks so much like Goku could be the source of all sorts of potential intrigue. His connection to Goku has been debated by fans over the years, but making him an official part of the canon could help put those debates to an end after all this time.

