Dragon Ball Pits Black Frieza Against Beerus in This Epic Short: Watch

Dragon Ball likes to keep its fans guessing, and right now, it seems the whole fandom is on edge over Frieza. While the anime keeps its head down, the manga is baiting fans monthly with new updates, but none of them have checked in on Frieza following his big power-up. It wasn't long ago the series debuted Black Frieza to the world, and the form left us with more questions than answers. And now, one fan is going viral thanks to their epic take on the transformation.

As you can see above, the piece comes from YouTube courtesy of Etollec2 Animation. The fan has wowed netizens before with their anime tributes as they brought Goku vs Saitama to life ages ago. Now, they have imagined how Black Frieza vs Beerus might look, and it is absolutely sick.

You can watch the fan anime for yourself above, and honestly? It looks as good if not better than the anime. From its coloring to its choreography, this one-man production is hard to believe. Frieza is a menace here, and of course, Beerus fights with the same vigor we've come to expect from a God of Destruction. But with new power on hand, well – Frieza is harder to fight than ever before.

Clearly, this clip is rightfully blowing up, and it has fans begging for a Dragon Ball Super comeback like never before. The manga has already finished a few arcs outside of what the TV series covered, and it is in the middle of a 'Super Hero' movie prequel. There is even more story to come as Goku and Vegeta are training hard to take on Black Frieza after the pair were annihilated by the tyrant. So hopefully, this fan anime will be made into reality someday soon!

