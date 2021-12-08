Dragon Ball Super Artist Details Beerus’ Sway on Ultra Ego

Goku might have wowed the Dragon Ball fanbase with Ultra Instinct a few years back, but Vegeta was never going to be outdone for long. If you did not know, the Saiyan has his own godly power now, and Ultra Ego comes straight from Beerus. In fact, the God of Destruction had quite a lot of influence over this new form, and Dragon Ball Super‘s artist is speaking about his impact at last.

The information was shared by Dragon Ball‘s official website as it posted a new interview with Toyotaro, the man behind the manga’s art. The artist has worked closely with Akira Toriyama to bring Dragon Ball Super new arcs even after its anime closed. And when asked about Ultra Ego, Toyotaro confirmed he wanted the form to lean into Beerus’ aesthetic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s right. I was. Ultra Instinct is a technique of the angels, but Ego is different – it is a technique used by the Gods of Destruction. So fundamentally, I was trying to capture Beerus’ essence,” Toyotaro said. “Either way, I envisioned how Vegeta would look like if you incorporated a little of Beerus’ design.”

If you have seen Ultra Ego in the manga, well – it is hard to miss this influence. Not only does Vegeta bulk up similarly to Beerus when he uses Ultra Ego, but his brows become more pronounced. The hero’s overall features become a better match to Beerus, and his need to destroy things goes up several notches. Of course, this would make Beerus proud given his own love of chaos, and Vegeta isn’t above pandering to the God of Destruction so long as he gains power from doing so.

At this point, Dragon Ball Super fans are simply waiting to see how Ultra Ego looks in color, and that info will be shared soon. Toyotaro has confirmed a color illustration of Ultra Ego Vegeta will debut next week at Jump Festa. Many expect the color scheme to use purple hues given how Beerus uses the color, but that is little more than a theory right now. But given what Toyotaro has said about Vegeta’s new form, it is safe to say Vegeta will be rocking the royal hue.

What do you think about Vegeta’s newest power boost? Do you see Beerus’ impact on Ultra Ego…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.