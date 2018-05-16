This ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Flipbook Reimagines Goku’s Final Battle With Jiren

Key Animator (原画): Naotoshi Shida (志田直俊)

Source: Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 pic.twitter.com/zFhJMAZbxS — Dragon Ball Sakuga (@DBSakuga) March 19, 2018



Dragon Ball Super is officially a worldwide hit, that catapulted the entire Dragon Ball franchise to new heights of fame. It’s been awkward to have the franchise achieve that breakthrough success just as it goes on hiatus for an indefinite amount of time.

Well, we can thank the global Dragon Ball Super fandom for keeping the fires burning while the anime plans and executes its next run; the outpouring of DBS fan artwork and videos has been keeping things interesting, while fan theories about what has gone down in the series – and what’s going to happen in the next Dragon Ball anime – have kept discussion threads filled with interesting topics.

Today we have something that we can truly say we don’t see all that often: one fan has taken things old-school, and created a flipbook that depicts Goku’s epic final battle with Jiren! Take a look below:

speechless , i took this vid from @ crazydbz ( instagram ) @KenXyro pic.twitter.com/TBWCEY9DXf — Ahmad Alotaibi 🇰🇼 (@ajmotb) April 13, 2018



If you need further proof of just what a worldwide phenomenon Dragon Ball Super is: that little flipbook project was created by Ahmad Alotaibi of Kuwait! The Middle East region may not have the overwhelming fandom numbers that, say, South America has, but the amount of effort it takes to create something like flipbook proves that Kuwaiti fans’ level of dedication more then compensates for the lower number of fans.

If you like what you see above, then you’ll appreciate another creation that took some serious effort: watch this stop-motion Dragon Ball Z toy fight that one fan created!

As for what’s next from the franchise: the first Dragon Ball Super movie is currently in production, with series creator Akira Toriyama lending his talent to both the storyline and character designs. After that movie drops (hopefully by the end of 2018), fans will be eagerly awaiting the next Dragon Ball anime, which we’ll hopefully learn more about in the coming months.

Dragon Ball Legends mobile game is expected to be released sometime this summer. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Header Image by Maniaxoi @ DeviantART