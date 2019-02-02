‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Reveals Their Wish For Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super introduced the Gods of Destruction to the extended universe of the franchise, and as it reached its end, it introduced the idea that a strong enough warrior could in fact take over this huge role and it’s a position not entirely out of reach for someone who seeks it.

It turns out, one Dragon Ball Super star would actually love to see Vegeta take over as Universe 7’s God of Destruction, and would love to see Bulma be his lovely wife regardless.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Monica Rial (the voice of Bulma) spoke about her wishes about Vegeta’s future, “Even as far as that the first time before I ever see the movie, somebody asked, ‘What do you want to see in the future?’ I’d love to see Vegeta become a Destroyer. I think he’d become a fantastic Destroyer, and I’d love to be the fancy wife. I think that’d be great.”

As for what would happen to Beerus should Vegeta take over the role of Destroyer, Rial had an oddly prescient idea about what his new role would be in the franchise going forward, ‘And then what’s going to happening to Beerus?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s going to be the next Bulma. He’s going to be the next … He’s going to be a baby sitter.’ Lo and behold.”

What’s funny about this idea is that it’s entirely possible that Vegeta take on the Destroyer role someday. Dragon Ball Super: Broly has Whis playing coy with the fact that he might be looking for a new God of Destruction for Universe 7, and then when all the action with Broly starts, Beerus stays behind. He actually takes over Bulma’s role as Bulla’s babysitter when she chooses to jump into the action.

Fans would most likely love to see Vegeta take on such a prominent role as between him and Goku, Vegeta would most likely be the one who would take it more seriously. Goku outright rejected the idea when approached about it, but the series has not explored how Vegeta would feel about such a responsibility. He’s the one who honestly cares the most about the hierarchy of the universes among the Dragon Ball crew, anyway.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here,

