Dragon Ball Super Drops Cliffhanger Update on Vegeta and Goku

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc was brought closer to its climax with the latest chapter of the series, and it began a new phase of the arc overall. The first phase saw Goku and Vegeta defeated at several opportunities pretty soundly, and the second phase saw the two of them going back to the drawing board and deciding to train in their own different ways in an attempt to overcome Planet Eater Moro’s strange magic. Now the third phase has begun as Moro and his army of prisoners have made their way to Earth.

But there’s one big wrench in the way, however, as the Z-Fighters still on Earth are currently left to defend themselves against this army because Chapter 56 of the series ends with a major cliffhanger leaving Goku and Vegeta’s participation in the battle currently unknown as they have both been delayed for their own reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the majority of Chapter 56 sees the various fighters on Earth fighting off against an army of invading prisoners, Moro continues to revel in this strength. He’s been taking his time coming to Earth after hearing that Goku and Vegeta are training to defeat him, he’s hoped that their new strength would serve as a great meal for him in due time. But he’ll have to wait longer.

Chapter 56 ends with Vegeta currently still trying to master one final technique. Although a previous chapter revealed just how much stronger he’s become since he started training, his perfectionist ways keep him from heading to Earth until he’s mastered a currently unknown technique. Though he can feel the chaos opening up on Earth, he’s fine because Moro has yet to join the battle.

As for Goku, he’s trying to make it to Earth but he’s lost. After being abandoned by Whis and Merus following the completion of his training, it appears that he’s currently traveling through space in search of Earth. The final panel of the chapter sees him asking an alien for directions. So while Vegeta’s situation is far more intense, their various circumstances leaves the both of them hanging in the balance as the battle gets wilder.

Ready for the new and improved Goku and Vegeta’s comeback to action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.