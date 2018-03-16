‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Official Name Of Vegeta’s New Form

One of the most popular aspects of Dragon Ball Super were the new Super Saiyan forms Goku and Vegeta unlocked throughout the series’ run. While some fans were disappointed to see that Vegeta never quite reached his own Ultra Instinct state, he did get a new form all his own.

Never officially named in the series properly, Vegeta’s newest transformation was labeled in Super Dragon Ball Heroes and had fans wondering if the naming was legitimate. Now the series has officially named Vegeta’s final transformation (for now) as “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution.”

One of the captions in the DBS series director/producer interview uses the name “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan: Evolution” (超サイヤ人ゴッド超サイヤ人・進化) for Vegeta’s new power-up, the same they used in Heroes. No mention of if this power-up was Toriyama’s idea though. pic.twitter.com/NgnpxNFilO — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 9, 2018

In an interview with the series director and producer on Dragon Ball‘s official website, the anime team have officially referred to the new Vegeta as ‘SSGSSE Vegeta.’ In Episode 123 of the series, Vegeta reached a higher level of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan when he and Goku had a tough time against Jiren.

Pushing his power to his limits, Vegeta thinks back to Cabba and his promise to resurrect Universe 6. Saying he needed to surpass his limits in his own way, Vegeta’s aura started to sparkle, his hair glowed, his irises became more distinct (much like Goku’s Ultra Instinct), and with a last burst of energy reached a different Super Saiyan blue form.

The series never quite defined this new form, only with characters referencing the fact that Vegeta had essentially performed a “limit break” on his power and resulted in a new form. Though it wasn’t Ultra Instinct like fans had initially wanted, it is a form that’s different from Goku’s (a thread that’s been maintained throughout the entirety of the series).

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

