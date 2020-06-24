Dragon Ball Super: What Will Vegeta's New Powers Be?

Dragon Ball Super's manga has just given Vegeta one of his biggest come-ups ever. The climax of the "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" arc saw both Goku and Vegeta break new limits to defeat new villain Moro - but only one of them achieved greatness. Where Goku's Ultra Instinct failed, Vegeta's new Yardratian technique of Forced Spirit Fission was able to de-power Moro take away his greatest advantage: energy absorption. While Vegeta's new technique is just now taking shape to achieve the storytelling goal of defeating Moro, there's a lot of future potential for how it can evolve. So what will be some of Vegeta's possible new powers in Dragon Ball Super? Let's break it down.

Spirit Control The first thing to understand is what Vegeta learned on Yardrat. The Yardratians are able to manipulate their physical forms in all kinds of ways (teleportation, size-changing, self-copying), by mastering control of their spirit (or "ki") and using that energy to manipulate physical form. That technique is at the core of everything that else that has evolved out of it. prevnext

Force Spirit Fission A scene between Vegeta and Yardrat elder Pybara reveals that the Saiyan Prince mastered one of Yardrat's most advanced techniques: Forced Spirit Fission. This is the new technique that allows Vegeta to take and control energy from an opponent who has stockpiled through absorption or fusion. In Moro's case, it allows Vegeta to empty the villain of all the lifeforce energy he consumed, and redistribute that energy across the universe. It's a powerful technique, and it's only the beginning! prevnext

De-Fusion Obviously, the next big power that Vegeta can put to use is undoing fusions between Dragon Ball Super characters. That's a game-changer for sure: Vegeta has already teased that he could undo a permanent fusion like Piccolo's; and any fused foe that attacks now won't last very long with their power crutch. prevnext

Better Spirit Bomb The other most obvious use of Vegeta's new Spirit Control techniques would be mastering the Spirit Bomb better than Goku ever could. The Spirit Bomb takes life energy from living beings and objects and gathers it into one big devastating ball to attack with. Spirit Control should basically streamline that entire process. prevnext

Ki Absorption After seeing Moro's example, Vegeta could no doubt apply Spirit Control in a similar way as the villain: absorbing ki energy from other living beings. Obviously, Vegeta wouldn't be the vicious vampire type that Moro was, but if he gets low on energy in battle, he now has a new way (beside Senzu Beans) to give himself a recharge. prevnext

New Ki Blasts Vegeta battled Moro's forces on Yardrat, where he already displayed a new kind of power unlocked by mastering Spirit Control: bigger and more devastating ki blasts. Vegeta wiped out a city landscape while barely trying to fire a blast, and since Spirit Control lets him manage and distribute his energy better than ever, there's no telling what type of new ki blasts he'll come up with! prevnext