‘Dragon Ball Super’: Here’s What Ultra Instinct Vegeta Could Look Like

Dragon Ball Super gave fans a major milestone moment in episodes 109 – 110, when Goku achieved a brand new transformation called “Ultra Instinct,” during his battle with Jiren of Universe 11 in the Tournament of Power.

While details of this Ultra Instinct power are still waiting to come to light, there’s already a lot of fan questions and speculation about how Ultra Instinct will now affect other fighters in Dragon Ball Super – starting first and foremost with Goku’s fellow Saiyan, Vegeta!

Well, one fan has let his imagination run wild: check out what Vegeta could look like in his Ultra Instinct state!

Submitted by Reddit user Trever09, the artwork takes an image of Vegeta in SSB form, and add in the spiked black hair, gray eyes and fiery aura that are now the hallmarks of Goku’s Ultra Instinct state.

It seems inevitable that Vegeta will tap into the Ultra Instinct power at some point. After all, the Saiyan prince is still Goku’s biggest rival (for now), and whenever “Kakarot” reaches a new level of power, or learns a new technique, Vegeta has to keep pace.

…However, just what Vegeta will do with power that rivals the Gods of Destruction remains to be seen. If we know Vegeta, he’ll definitely have a surprise in store!

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.