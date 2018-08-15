Stunning ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Video Pits Ultra Instinct Goku Against the New Broly

A viral fan-made video shows Goku going up against Broly in his Ultra Instinct form.

The clip has gone through several iterations as a user named Merimo keeps fans updated on the project. While it’s still a work in progress, the footage offers a stunning look at Goku in his latest form going up against the re-designed Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan. There is a bit of slick camera work and and stunningly fluid movement as the two fighters race toward each other in the 15-second video.

By their own admission, Merimo is a “self-taught animator,” with several fan videos on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. In addition to plenty of transformation-heavy Dragon Ball art, Merimo has created some incredible One Piece animations, and a few old school Dragon Ball GT pieces as well.

Merimo is not the only one getting hyped up for the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The highly-anticipated film has fans all over the world revisiting their love for the classic series, and sharing their fan art online. All across social media, fan art tags are filling up with Saiyans again, and animation enthusiasts are speculating on how Broly will make his way into the series canon.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be the villain’s first canonical appearance, though he has been in the hearts of fans since 1993. There are three Broly movies in Dragon Ball Z — The Legendary Super Saiyan, Second Coming and Bio-Broly. From the looks of it, DBSB will take elements from all three plots and combine them with new factors to create a whole new origin for the Saiyan juggernaut, in his first story written by Akira Toriyama.

“I went ahead and watched the movies from back then, and I felt this could be quite interesting once I rearrange some things,” Toriyama wrote in one note to fans. “I got right to work trying my hand at a story that incorporates him into the Dragon Ball Super series. While keeping in mind Broly’s classic image so as not to disappoint his fans, I updated him and added a new side to his character, and I think this has resulted in a more fascinating Broly.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly premieres in Japan on Dec. 14, and is expected to make its way over to the U.S. some time in January.