Dragon Ball Super: Android 17 Actor Wraps Work on Series with Touching Message

Dragon Ball Super closed its anime quite a long time ago, but the TV series has lived on thanks to dub casts. Over in the U.S., the English dub release of the show has yet to finish, but the end is nearing. After all, there are only a few episodes left of the English dub, and one star has just said goodbye to Dragon Ball Super after finishing their part.

Taking to Twitter, actor Chuck Huber informed fans his work on the English dub of Dragon Ball Super has come to an end.

“I finished recording this week for #dbsuper #android17 #Toonami It was a privilege and honor to work for such amazing people, and by amazing people I mean all of you DBZ fans. I love you all very much,” he wrote.

I finished recording this week for #dbsuper #android17 #Toonami It was a privilege and honor to work for such amazing people, and by amazing people I mean all of you DBZ fans. I love you all very much! pic.twitter.com/cnH2JbgjvH — Chuck Huber (@Chuck_Huber) August 4, 2019

As you can see above, the tweet posted also contained a still of Android 17 from an upcoming episode. Huber can be found off to the side, but fans are keying in on the android’s close up. Fans can see the fighter is standing on the Tournament of Power battlefield with a smile on his face. For fans, this triumphant look seems to bode well for Android 17, so anime-only watchers are excited to see how the hero gets to this point. And as for manga readers, well — they have a pretty clear idea of how Huber’s performance will come off in this impressive episode.

