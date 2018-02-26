‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Zamasu, Gowasu Voice Actors

The English language dub of Dragon Ball Super is set to introduce one of the key figures in the Future Trunks arc, and after the brief introduction to him at the end of the last episode, fans were introduced to their voices during the episode preview.

The series has finally introduced Universe 10’s Zamasu and Gowasu, a pair of Kais who have finally debuted their English voice performances.

Funimation confirmed that Eric Vale indeed returned to voice Future Trunks (despite Trunks’ new hair color), Colleen Clinkenbeard (who voices young Goku and Gohan) will voice Future Mai, David Gray will voice Zamasu (though fans think this might be hiding a Dragon Ball alum in secret), Garett Schneck will voice Gowasu, and Sean Schemmel, of course, plays the central antoganist of the arc, Goku Black.

Zamasu and Gowasu are key figures in the rest of the Future Trunks arc as their ties to Goku Black will become known later in the arc. Their are clues as to their connection as it was recently revealed that one of the Kais in Universe 10 shares the same energy as Black, Black has access to a time ring (something only Kais should have access to), and Black calls Goku a “Saiyan,” which is not something Goku would say to himself.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.