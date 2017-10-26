Vegeta May Be Vying To Become The Best ‘Dragon Ball’ Master

Dragon Ball has no shortage of masters, but Vegeta has recently become one of its most-talked about mentors. Characters like Master Roshi and Master Mutaito gained their sensei-status back in Dragon Ball, but the fighters have since handed down their job to their students. However, it looks like Goku could learn a few pointers for Vegeta these days.

In the most recent episode of Dragon Ball Super, fans watched as Vegeta showed off his rather forward teaching style to Cabba. The two united in the Tournament after the younger was nearly eliminated, but Vegeta saved Cabba from being knocked out of bounds. The Saiyan’s student took a knee to the gut for his lapse in attention, but Vegeta softened the blow soon after.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Cabba looking like a kicked puppy, Vegeta challenged the boy to pick back up his Saiyan pride and fulfill a promise of his. The elder reminds Cabba he once promised to introduce Vegeta to the king of Sadala, a man whom Cabba said was similar to Vegeta. When the boy expressed his doubt about fulfilling the promise, Vegeta promised he would ensure Cabba could do so during a genuinely touching moment. However, the illusion was soon broken when Vegeta’s temper flared and he hurried Cabba back into battle.

Vegeta has always taken a special liking to Cabba, but it seems others have come to notice the Saiyan’s fondness. Freeza was irked by the Saiyans’ relationship enough that the villain vowed to eliminate Cabba, and Goku even brought up the fighter’s ring-out to Vegeta. When Vegeta and Goku encountered one another at the end of episode 112, the latter noted Cabba had been eliminated with a sad smile. Vegeta used the note to bolster his own chances of winning, but the hero did look proud that Cabba had put up a good fight before being eliminated. And, as you can imagine, fans have been cooing over the grumpy Saiyan’s touching reaction.

While Dragon Ball may have plenty of teachers, Vegeta carved his own mentorship niche with his latest lesson. Roshi’s teaching style may be characterized by his eccentricity while Whis’s work is denoted by his haughty attitude. Vegeta may have his anger issues, but he uses that intense emotion to help rouse his students into battle. So, it seems about time Vegeta tries out his new tutoring style on Trunks.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.