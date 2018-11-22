‘Dragon Ball’ Prepares Kamehameha For Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dragon Ball is ready to do something bigger than ever before. The hugely popular series is slated to debut a new film this winter, and the team backing Goku is ready to celebrate in a big way. After all, the Saiyan is about to be in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Funimation is going all out.

No, seriously. There might just be a Kamehameha involved.

Over on Twitter, the official Funimation page has been sharing behind-the-scenes peeks at Goku. The team tethering the Saiyan with ropes is ready to go in New York City, and they prepared to let the fighter fly by charging his most famous attack.

“Practicing for the Kamehameha heard ’round the world,” Funimation tweeted alongside a new video.

As you can see above, the clip shows a large team of parade walkers dressed in a version of Goku’s outfit. With Super Saiyan Blue beanies on, the crowd was led in a Kamehameha chant, and it seems Goku is more ready than ever to join the parade.

Not long ago, Funimation shared another behind-the-scenes look at Goku. “He’s on his way,” the company teased on Twitter with a photo of the anime balloon. Goku can be seen flying low to the ground, and his introduction banner shows off his name front and center.

For those curious about this balloon’s part in the parade, you have Goku’s new movie to thank. This winter, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will ram into theaters and revive the franchise following the end of Dragon Ball Super earlier this spring. The feature film will pit Goku and Vegeta against a rebooted version of Broly, and this holiday balloon is taking off in order to hype the epic Saiyan showdown.

