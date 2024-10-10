Dragon Ball: Is Gohan Actually Using God Power?

Dragon Ball is continuing to expand as it celebrates its 40th anniversary with a brand new video game title and anime series, and it’s beginning to raise questions about how far Gohan’s power can actually reach. Gohan’s been teased throughout the entire Dragon Ball story to have the potential to be one of the strongest warriors on Earth. Goku’s put that responsibility on his shoulders and believed his son could even be stronger than him, and fans have gotten to see what that could actually lead up to with Gohan defeating some of the franchise’s biggest foes. And he continues to get even stronger with each passing arc.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is now in the hands of early access players, and with it has actually taken Gohan even higher to a whole new level of power. Because while Gohan has reached high strengths with the use of his Ultimate Gohan alone, it’s teased that he’s actually using a divine form with this power up. In fact, it’s a form that through their story could be trained up even more to not only the strongest power on Earth, but the strongest power in the multiverse. That sounds pretty godly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Teases Gohan’s Divine Power

In Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, when you defeat Fused Zamasu with Gohan at a certain point in the branching of the story, Zamasu cries out “You would be less than nothing without that divine power!” During this fight Gohan is fully tapped into his Ultimate Gohan form, and even goes to Elder Kai to unlock his latent power twice. With Gohan playing the role Goku plays in this version of the story, it could just be a mix up but it also could be bringing Gohan to the truly god levels of power.

At the end of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Gohan Beast form brings Gohan to rival Goku and Vegeta’s levels of power. It was further teased in the epilogue seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga that Gohan Beast not only then can match up with Goku using Ultra Instinct, but Broly’s berserk Super Saiyan power as well. So it would make a lot of sense if this meant that he’s started to tap into a divine ki. Much like how Goku and Vegeta were able to train themselves to tap into their own divine ki, Gohan’s rage might have helped to speed up that process through sheer force.

In the Dragon Ball Super manga, Gohan explains that his Ultimate Gohan form is him using the peak of his power in his own unique way. Rather than take his Super Saiyan form to new heights like his father, Ultimate Gohan instead allows him to carve out a new path that’s available to him as a human. It’s a form that has reached the peak of humanity, and his rage blends his Super Saiyan power even further to eventually reach Gohan Beast. So instead, it might be closer to a faux divinity than a true one.

What Is Gohan’s Power?

If Gohan’s reaching the peak of humanity with his abilities, then it’s likely not the same as the god Ki that Goku and Vegeta use. In the Dragon Ball Super manga as well, when Gohan transforms into his newly unlocked Beast form, Goku and Vegeta are able to feel his ki all the way on Beerus’ planet. It could be that they’re able to sense god ki because of their own ability to use it, but it’s more likely that they just sensed how big of a power Gohan was exerting at that time.

It’s possible that the Gohan in Sparking! Zero‘s version of the Future Trunks arc was indeed using a divine power to defeat Zamasu, and the Gohan in the main timeline simply doesn’t have that because he hasn’t been training for as long. It’s a Gohan who has continued to train after the fight against Frieza in the Resurrection Arc, and it’s a Gohan who’s ready to take on Zamasu when Future Trunks asks for his help. Thus it would make it an easier idea to sell that he’s also a bit divine.

But what if that’s just the power that Gohan has used? If it’s a faux divinity due to his humanity, then the only thing that would separate it is how it’s categorized. If he’s fighting on a level of strength that’s recognized by the gods, isn’t that divine? Or does it necessarily need to be a god form? Gohan just might be using god level power in his own unique way just as he’s been doing this entire time.