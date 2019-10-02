Massive Ultra Instinct Goku Figure Wows Dragon Ball Fans With Size and Price

Given how popular Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise is, especially now that Dragon Ball Z recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary, there are all kinds of impressive merchandise releases official and non-official alike. Some of the most highly sought after collectibles for the franchise also happen to be some of the most excellently crafted. But all of the time, effort, and thought to put these major collectibles together comes at a price. But the best ones are able to marry the two in a fine balance and result in a statue that’s as cool as it is pricey.

One collectible has taken fans by surprised was recently shared by SonicIX on Reddit. This massive collectible statue depicts the final episodes of Dragon Ball Super in which Goku mastered the power of Ultra Instinct and emitted a powerful aura that nearly took out the Tournament of Power stage.

This sizable Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku collectible statue comes from Figure Class. Weighing in a nearly 20 pounds and standing at 60 centimeters tall, this limited edition statue would run interested fans upwards of $850 USD. This has certainly taken fans by surprise, but many of them can understand why it’s so expensive given how strong it represents Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation in the series. Not only that, there’s also a smaller Freeza and Android 17 snuck into the background for a little extra flourish.

It might have been quite a while since the final episode of Dragon Ball Super originally aired, but the series will finally be coming to an end on Toonami as well. The latest episode of the English dub run of the series featured this very moment in action as Ultra Instinct Goku tried his best in order to do any kind of damage to Jiren. But with this out of the way, there’s only one more episode left and the series will officially be done everywhere. Maybe spending upwards of $800 won’t sound like such a bad idea after that.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.